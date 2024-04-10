Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III Deposited at National Library

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on Tuesday (April 9) made a Legal Deposit of the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III at the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), ensuring preservation and access to the information for posterity.

Dr. Tufton, who made the presentation at the NLJ’s offices on East Street, downtown Kingston, was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who has portfolio responsibility for the institution.

The study provides information on the country’s health status across the leading public health issues, including the burden of and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD).

It allows for comparisons with previous versions of the survey to monitor trends in disease status and includes important baseline data on the health status of the population to guide future initiatives, programmes and policies.

The survey also provides data for the assessment of economic expenditure in the health systems.

“It allows us to assess and to determine the interventions [needed] to promote greater levels of health and wellness”, Dr. Tufton said.

He said that preserving the publication by depositing it at the NLJ is important, as this will ensure that future leaders have the necessary data to respond to health emergencies, adding that students can also have the information to conduct research.

Dr. Tufton said the Government has an obligation to ensure that crucial information is documented and safeguarded for the country’s benefit.

Minister Grange, in her remarks, expressed pleasure that “this very important information” was being given to the NLJ.

“It represents new knowledge that illuminates the path to a healthier society, and relevant data will be available to build a more sustainable tomorrow,” the Minister said.

Under the Legal Deposit Act 2022, the NLJ is designated as the country’s principal legal depository.

The legislation specifies that every national publisher shall, within one month of the publication of any document which he/she publishes in Jamaica, deposit copies to the library.