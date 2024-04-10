| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III Deposited at National Library

By: Garfield L. Angus, April 10, 2024
Health & Wellness
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), presents a copy of the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III, to Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), during the handover of the publication to the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) on Tuesday (April 9), at the institution’s East Street offices in downtown Kingston. National Librarian, Beverley Lashley, holds a copy of the publication.
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), engages with National Librarian, Beverley Lashley (left), about the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III. Occasion was the handover of the publication by Dr. Tufton to the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), at the institution’s East Street location, downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (April 9).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on Tuesday (April 9) made a Legal Deposit of the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III at the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), ensuring preservation and access to the information for posterity.

Dr. Tufton, who made the presentation at the NLJ’s offices on East Street, downtown Kingston, was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who has portfolio responsibility for the institution.

The study provides information on the country’s health status across the leading public health issues, including the burden of and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD).

It allows for comparisons with previous versions of the survey to monitor trends in disease status and includes important baseline data on the health status of the population to guide future initiatives, programmes and policies.

The survey also provides data for the assessment of economic expenditure in the health systems.

“It allows us to assess and to determine the interventions [needed] to promote greater levels of health and wellness”, Dr. Tufton said.

He said that preserving the publication by depositing it at the NLJ is important, as this will ensure that future leaders have the necessary data to respond to health emergencies, adding that students can also have the information to conduct research.

Dr. Tufton said the Government has an obligation to ensure that crucial information is documented and safeguarded for the country’s benefit.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left), flips through a copy of the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey III, being held by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right). Occasion was a ceremony for the handover of copies of the publication to the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), held on Tuesday (April 9) at the institution’s East Street location in downtown Kingston. Looking on are National Epidemiologist, Dr. Karen Webster-Kerr; and National Librarian, Beverley Lashley.

Minister Grange, in her remarks, expressed pleasure that “this very important information” was being given to the NLJ.

“It represents new knowledge that illuminates the path to a healthier society, and relevant data will be available to build a more sustainable tomorrow,” the Minister said.

Under the Legal Deposit Act 2022, the NLJ is designated as the country’s principal legal depository.

The legislation specifies that every national publisher shall, within one month of the publication of any document which he/she publishes in Jamaica, deposit copies to the library.

Last Updated: April 10, 2024

