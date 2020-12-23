Fire At Retirement Disposal Facility

WPM Waste Management Limited (WPM WML) wishes to advise that a small fire was discovered at its Retirement Disposal Site in St James on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m. The blaze was detected at a section of the facility that is referred to as the active cell/tipping phase.

Landfill staff was notified and heavy-duty equipment was used to cover the area, which is approximately 100 feet long and 35 feet wide, with soil. The fire was extinguished at 1:30 a.m.

Regional Operations Manager of WPM WML, Mr. Garnet Edmondson, says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigations are ongoing. “At midday, there was still some smoke emanating from the area and our team, along with members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, worked tirelessly to suppress it.”

WPM WML apologizes to all who have been affected by the smoke nuisance.