Fire-Affected Farmers in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth Get Help

Fire-affected farmers in Flagaman, St. Elizabeth, have received much-needed farm inputs and supplies to assist their recovery.

The items, provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in collaboration with private stakeholders, include seeds, fertilisers, herbicides, guinea grass, insecticide, farming tools, black water tanks, irrigation kits and clothing.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., handed over the supplies during a ceremony held at the New Testament Church of God in the community on Thursday, September 22.

The men and women, who are among 490 registered farmers in the area, suffered loss of crops and irrigation equipment, tools and supplies, amounting to approximately $3.8 million, in a bush fire on August 16. The crops lost include watermelon, cantaloupe and mulch.

Minister Charles Jr. said that the support is aimed at bringing the affected farmers back into full production.

It was in addition to other products and support services provided through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the private sector.

“We are here, today, because we want you, the farmers of Flagaman, farmers of St. Elizabeth and farmers across the country, to know that the Ministry is dedicated to ensuring that we create the environment where you can achieve,” said Mr. Charles Jr.

“We are going to help you because you can’t do it alone, and we can’t do it alone. When it comes on to agriculture, it is that sector where we must hold hands because the Government needs you just as much as you need the Government,” he added.

Highlighting the contribution from the private stakeholders, the Minister said “it is very important that we continue to strengthen those strategic partnerships, [and] I will do everything that I need to do to make sure that your community is fitted with the support that you deserve”.

For his part, Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, who is Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South West, said that Flagaman is the heart of agriculture in the ‘breadbasket’ parish.

He said the recent bush fire devastated the community whose livelihood is rooted in farming, but aid came quickly.

“I am very happy that a few weeks after, we can be here to help the farmers get back on their feet because in the business of farming, time is money and these farmers are ready to go,” he noted.

Farmer of 45 years, Robert Myrie, told JIS News that he lost guinea grass and other crops and resources in the fire but remains resilient. He said he was glad for the assistance from RADA, the Agriculture Ministry and their partners.

The private entities that made donations included H&L Agro Limited, Hi Pro Ace Supercentre, Newport Fersan Jamaica, St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies Limited and Food For the Poor.