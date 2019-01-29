Finance Ministry Takes ‘Boots to Street’ To Liguanea Jan. 30

Story Highlights The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will be taking ‘Boots to Street’ to Liguanea in Kingston, on Wednesday, January 30, to heighten awareness of its role, and to inform regular citizens how they can achieve financial independence.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. Fayval Williams, will be a part of the contingent, helping to reinforce the Ministry’s message of developing policies that will create a better future and a more economically resilient Jamaica.

Director of Communication and Public Relations in the Ministry, Elaine Oxamendi Vicet, told JIS News that “we will go into business places, we will be talking to our shopkeepers, the vendors on the street and talking to persons about revenue appeals, among other things.”

“We will inform them of the work of the Ministry as well as share with them ideas as to how they can improve the quality of their own lives through opportunities that are afforded by the policies that are generated within the Ministry of Finance,” she said.

“We also want to ensure that micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs are aware of the technical opportunities that are available to them once they are regularised,” she added.

The Director noted that the Revenue Appeals Division will also be there, “as we want to ensure that persons are aware that if they feel they have paid too much in revenues, there is an opportunity for them to appeal.”

Acting Senior Legal Officer in the Division, Monique Nelson, told JIS News that part of their strategic initiative for the current fiscal year is to ensure that “we improve and increase the visibility of the division to the general public.”

She explained that the Division is an independent mechanism by which they can have their tax liabilities examined by fresh eyes to see whether or not it has been assessed correctly.

“The Division will be issuing leaflets, outlining the procedures for persons to appeal taxes, and just to let persons know they have an avenue by which independent personnel can have a second look at any tax assessment made,” Ms. Nelson said.

The ‘Boots to the Street’ is the Ministry’s community engagement project, where the Ministry goes in the street and engage the citizens one-on-one.