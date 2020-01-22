Finance Minister Tables Second Supplementary Estimates

The Government has tabled the Second Supplementary Estimates, which show that the Administration is proposing to spend an additional $7.966 billion for this fiscal year.

The document was tabled in the House on January 21 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The Estimates reveal that the Budget has been increased from $851.104 billion to $859.071 billion.

Recurrent (housekeeping) expenses have moved from $778.994 billion to $786.961 billion, for an additional expenditure of $7.966 billion.

In terms of capital (development) spending, this remains the same at $72.110 billion.

Of the increases, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has received an additional $1.594 billion; and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, $1.6 billion more.

Members of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) are to deliberate on the Second Supplementary Estimates on January 28, following which it will be debated in the House later in the afternoon.