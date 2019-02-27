Finance Minister Endorses Launch of ACEJ

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, has endorsed the launch of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Jamaica (ACEJ), which is geared towards enhancing communication between the Jamaican business community and the Chinese enterprises operating in the island.

The launch took place on Tuesday (February 26), at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Dr. Clarke said Jamaica welcomes the establishment of the association and looks forward to its future contribution to financing, training, technology transfer and corporate social responsibility in Jamaica.

“China represents a very important source [of] bilateral financing, and as far as that is concerned, China would be a very important partner,” the Minister said.

“The relationship goes beyond loans from one state to another. Chinese firms have been investing in Jamaica over the past several years, and doing so to greater and greater degrees. To be in partnership with China, as far as investment is concerned, can only be to the benefit of Jamaica,” she added.

Meanwhile, President of the ACEJ, Dr. Hu Zhimin, said she is pleased with the launch in Jamaica, as both the country and China have a long-standing relationship.

“The relationship between Jamaica and China goes back almost 50 years, all the way back to 1972. That’s almost 50 years of friendship, almost 50 years of partnership and almost 50 years of shared culture, learning and exchange,” Dr. Zhimin said.

“Year-on-year, the economic cooperation and alliance between China and Jamaica has strengthened, with each country mutually benefiting and finding harmony through the partnership,” she added.

Dr. Zhimin also mentioned that in 2018, Jamaica sent its first shipment of live lobsters to China, and in sports, Jamaican athletes have visited China to train in state-of-the-art facilities as part of a Jamaica/China programme, while Chinese sports coaches have also come to Jamaica to train young athletes.

As it relates to education, hundreds of Jamaicans have visited China on training programmes, which cover multiple areas, such as nursing, human resource and engineering.

She said the ACEJ will build on and highlight these initiatives in a more formal way.

The ACEJ is a non-profit organisation with 16 Chinese companies that are currently operating in Jamaica.

The members include CHEC, Huawei Technologies Jamaica, The Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO)/Alpart Jamaica, China Sinopharm International Corporation, Pan-Caribbean Sugar Company, BYD Construction Limited, China Development Bank, China National Complete Plant Import & Export Corporation Limited (COMPLANT), CZICC Caribbean Limited, Hebei Construction Group, Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group, Nuctech Company Limited, PowerChina International Group Limited, ZDA Construction Limited, ZTE Corporation and Qingjian Construction Company Limited.