Finance Minister Announces CCTV Sub-Programme

The Government is to roll out a Conditional Cash Transfer for the Vaccinated (CCTV) sub-programme, to benefit more than 100,000 Jamaicans, who will each receive a sum of $10,000.

It is geared towards persons aged 60 and over, who are not in receipt of a pay cheque or a pension greater than $1.5 million per annum, as evidenced by the records at Tax Administration Jamaica.

Individuals will also have to be vaccinated as evidenced by the records at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Details of the programme were announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, as he opened the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 9.

The initiative will be facilitated under the $60-billion Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (SERVE) Programme for Jamaica.

“There is public interest in ensuring that the vulnerable, older population is vaccinated. We also want to ensure that older persons who cannot take up the work opportunities that will become available under the SERVE Jamaica Programme, and who otherwise have no formal income or that income is below the threshold, receive a grant,” Dr. Clarke said.