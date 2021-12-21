Female Wards Urged To Hold Themselves In High Esteem

Founder of non-profit organisation Pursued International Foundation, Stacy-Ann Smith, has charged wards at the Granville Child Care Facility in Trelawny to hold themselves in high esteem regardless of the circumstances that caused them to be in State care.

She urged them not to give up whenever they are faced with hardship, but to use those challenges as lessons to become better persons.

Ms. Smith was the guest speaker at the facility’s recent Christmas dinner, where she spoke on the theme of ‘Weathering,’ which is a process of wearing or breaking down by long exposure to the atmosphere.

She noted that although weathering is a harsh process it can also bring positive results and beauty.

Citing Dunn’s River Falls and the Grand Canyon as examples of places that have resulted from weathering, she noted that “even when we go through a hard time, weathering can produce beautiful things…weathering can allow for growth. What can weathering produce for you?”.

Ms. Smith also led the female wards in reciting the mantra: “I am worth it, and what I’ve been through does not disqualify me.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage-Grey, said that despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, the residents, management, and care team at the facility, have done “a sterling job in keeping things together here at Granville.”

“I know it has not always been easy; I know it has been challenging, but together, as a team, you have kept it together and we want to express our appreciation for the work you continue to do here,” she added.

Mrs. Gage-Grey told the wards that the agency is working to fulfil their Christmas wish lists and urged them to set goals for the New Year.

She said that the CPFSA is committed to ensuring that “those dreams and aspirations that you have can be fulfilled.”

Also bringing Christmas cheer was the CPSFA’s Regional Director for the Western Region, Eric Vassell.