Feeding Programme For Kingston’s Homeless To Continue During COVID-19 No Movement Days

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says the feeding programme for homeless persons across the city will not be affected during the seven no movement days.

Speaking at a housing development ceremony in Belrock, St. Andrew, on Friday (August 20), Senator Williams said several groups have expressed concerns for persons relying on the programme.

“Rest assured that the feeding programme… will be in full swing over the period of the lockdown. It will continue in a very organised and structured way, in keeping with the Orders,” he advised.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, last Thursday (August 19), announced several adjustments to the curfew hours, the no movement days, and limits to gatherings, as well as other measures to curb the spike in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the island.

The no movement days are: Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

Senator Williams also reported that a vaccination exercise was conducted last Thursday for 60 homeless persons at two locations in downtown Kingston.

He also advised that most of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s councillors, including himself, are fully vaccinated, adding that the others have commenced the process.

“The Municipal Corporation encourages vaccination [for everyone]. It is part of getting our country back on track,” Senator Williams said.