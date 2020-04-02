Farmers To Benefit From $400-Million Drought Adaptation Programme

Story Highlights More than 13,000 farmers are slated to benefit from the $400-million Drought Adaptation Programme being implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, made the disclosure during a digital media conference on March 31.

The programme aims to increase agricultural production for vegetables, fruits, condiments, roots and tubers by at least five per cent over a 12-month period.

More than 13,000 farmers are slated to benefit from the $400-million Drought Adaptation Programme being implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, made the disclosure during a digital media conference on March 31.

The programme aims to increase agricultural production for vegetables, fruits, condiments, roots and tubers by at least five per cent over a 12-month period.

Farmers in the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Trelawny, Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. Ann and St. Mary will be targeted under the programme.

Turning to other initiatives, Minister Hutchinson said the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will implement a Backyard Garden Kit programme to encourage the growing of vegetable crops at home, in order to provide additional dietary and budgetary support to urban and peri-urban populations.

He said at least 5,000 backyard gardening kits will be available to beneficiaries later this year.

Mr. Hutchinson said RADA will ensure continuous delivery of extension services during this period and beyond.