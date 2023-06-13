Farmers in Kingston and St. Andrew Hailed for Making Significant Strides in Production

Farmers in Kingston and St. Andrew have been lauded for making significant strides in agricultural production, which has ranked them among the best in the country in terms of output.
This commendation came from Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Franklin Witter, as he addressed the annual general meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Agricultural Branch Societies/Jamaica Agricultural Society, on Monday (June 12).
“I am from St. Elizabeth, and St. Elizabeth is regarded as the breadbasket. While growing up, I always believed that when you speak about Kingston and St. Andrew, you speak about the parish that consumes all of our products that we grow in St. Elizabeth. I realise that this is not totally correct; not at all.
“I realised that you in these parts, would have been engaged in agricultural production, and some of the crops are those that we produce in St. Elizabeth. I am really convinced, based on what I’ve seen, that you are amongst the best in terms of agricultural production in Jamaica,” the State Minister said.
Consequent on the sector recording seven consecutive quarters of growth in domestic crop production, Mr. Witter thanked the farmers for their resilience and contribution to this out-turn.
He gave the assurance that the Ministry will continue to work to mitigate challenges wrought by the current meteorological drought, and ensure that farmers have access to adequate irrigation.
Mr. Witter reiterated that more support will be provided this year for farm-road rehabilitation efforts.
He also hailed coffee farmers within Kingston and St. Andrew for their gallant efforts, as well as the noteworthy number of female farmers making up the group, who attended Monday’s meeting.
“So, as we work together, I want to say to you that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries stands ready to work with our farmers right across Jamaica, and specifically our farmers here in Kingston and St. Andrew,” Mr. Witter said.