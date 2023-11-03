Farmers Encouraged to Use Technology to Prevent Farm Theft

Farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector are being encouraged to use technology to help prevent farm theft.

The advice comes from Chairman of the Youth in Agriculture Committee, Joseph Small.

In a recent JIS Get the Facts Interview, Mr. Small pointed out that there are measures farmers can implement to safeguard their crop, property and livestock.

“What we would encourage is that persons use technological devices to help to either geofence or use audiovisual, among other such technological devices, to record and protect their farming enterprise,” he said.

“This, so that the intruders who are engaged in farm theft can be so prevented and, hopefully, that would positively impact the farm,” he added.

The use of geofencing involves establishing virtual perimeters for real-world geographic locations.

Mr. Small is especially encouraging farmers to protect their farm equipment.

“Efficiency and productivity are important aspects of the farming system. If one uses a particular implement or type of machinery to improve the efficiency and the productivity of the farm and it is stolen, then you can see how we could have reduced production and, therefore, impact the entire food system negatively,” he explained.

While praedial larceny is the stealing of agricultural products, farm theft spans a wider spectrum and includes the theft of livestock, crops, machinery and even fishing gear.

“In terms of farm theft, if you were to imagine cattle that was treated and stolen… [and] crops that were sprayed with insecticide or some kind of weedicide and they were stolen, then [these] would affect the quality of our food and, ultimately, the safety of the population,” Mr. Small said.

“Contaminated food could negatively impact each individual to the extent that one could even die from consuming such food,” he warned.

For more information on how to properly safeguard farms, persons can contact their nearest Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Parish Office or visit rada.gov.jm for details.