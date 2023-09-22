Farmers Encouraged to Implement Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Farmers Encouraged to Implement Sustainable Agricultural PracticesBy: September 22, 2023 ,
The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is reminding farmers to utilise resources judiciously through the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices.
RADA is currently working islandwide to enhance the development of farming through an effective, efficient and sustainable extension service.
Officers often provide valuable information and resources to farmers to stimulate the growth of their businesses.
Livestock Specialist at RADA, Maxine Brown, said the support provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining through the Authority, can be maintained by farmers with consistent care and the right practices.
“We need farmers doing their part as well. Whenever we provide the resources, we ask that they [use] it in a sustainable way… [and] try to build on it as well,” she said. Ms. Brown told JIS News that the Authority also provides tools and equipment to farmers to make farm processes easier.
“We’ll give shafting machines to cut up their grass to make silage or to use it as is, without wasting of the forages. We will also give support in terms of first-aid kits. We want farmers to understand that when your animals get a cut or anything, you’re supposed to treat it at the same time,” she said.
For further details, visit RADA’s website at www.rada.gov.jm.