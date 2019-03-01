Farm Roads to be Improved with Allocation of $752 Million

The Government is to spend $752 million to improve roads used by farmers to access to markets across the island.

The money has been set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Under the Farm Roads Project, being implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), a total 420 kilometres of rural roads across 98 extension areas in 13 parishes are to be rehabilitated.

Furthermore, the project should result in an estimated three per cent increase in production and provide employment in the repair/rehabilitation phase to rural farm families.

Last year April, Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw had announced that millions of dollars would be spent to improve the island’s farm road network.

To date, under the project, some nine kilometres of farm roads across 13 parishes have been rehabilitated.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House on March 4 and 5.