Falmouth Fire Station Gets ICT Tools from USF

The Falmouth Fire Station in Trelawny has been outfitted with information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, valued at more than $1.5 million, to support the emergency services provided by the unit.

The devices, which were supplied by the Universal Service Fund (USF), include three desktop computers, two laptops, one multifunction printer, one projector and one projector screen.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the fire station on Friday (December 2), Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, commended the USF for the support, noting that “this is, indeed, a rich investment in the fire station here in Falmouth”.

“These pieces of equipment will allow our firefighters to conduct efficient and well-calculated exercises. It will enable them to conduct tactical decision-making and to establish and maintain proper administrative digital records… everywhere is going digital nowadays,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said that the provision of the technology tools will also enable the firefighters to “react quickly and know exactly how to respond to emergencies”.

“Our fire stations are some of the most essential services in the country. Our firefighters are there to ensure that if there is a fire, there is a group of committed people immediately on spot, using their efforts to avoid the worst-case scenario in dangerous and life-threatening situations. So, as a society, we are truly thankful for their service and truly thankful to the USF for making everything possible,” she added.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert, who is Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, further hailed the work of the USF in providing free Internet access for Jamaicans in rural areas.

She said that the service has enabled rural residents, particularly children, to have access to the information highway.

“A lot of the times, the focus is usually in the urban areas… . The USF has certainly not forgotten us here in rural Jamaica and for that, we are very grateful. It is clear that the USF is on a mission to help the entire Jamaica in the area of information technology, and they clearly have the vision to know that rural Jamaica forms a very important part of the country,” she noted.

She said that universal Internet access is key in enabling Jamaica to become a truly digital society.

“Very soon we will reach the stage where, if you get ill and go to a doctor anywhere in Jamaica, he can pull up your name by the press of a button and see what your records are… even if you are all the way in Kingston. That doctor will be able to treat you in what could be a life and death situation,” she pointed out.

The USF, which is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, is mandated to provide Internet connectivity and increase the use of ICT devices across the country.