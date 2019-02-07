Falmouth Being Leveraged for Heritage Tourism

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the heritage experience in Falmouth is being leveraged to enhance the town as a major destination for cruise-ship and stopover visitors.

He noted that the rich history of the town, with the Georgian architecture and various attractions, makes the Falmouth capital “a wonderful tourism asset”.

The Minister was speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the new Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Falmouth on February 6.

He noted that the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) has spent some $385.2 million on rehabilitation and beautification projects in Falmouth, inclusive of renovation of the Trelawny Parish Church, the Falmouth Post Office, Falmouth Courthouse and Water Square; streetscape improvements at Market Street, Harbour Lane and Falmouth Street; as well as rehabilitation of heritage buildings and the Jewish Cemetery as part of the Falmouth Heritage District.

“In addition, we have another $629.3 million in projects on stream, inclusive of the artisan village at the old Hampden Wharf. We look forward to the completion of Ocean Coral Spring, which will strengthen Falmouth’s appeal as a destination by expanding its hotel offerings and raising the town’s room count,” the Minister said.

Ocean Coral Spring Hotel is a 1,000-room property being developed by the Spanish Hotel chain, H10.

The developers are investing US$250 million in the project and the first 500 rooms are expected to be completed by the end of the year. H10 operates 50 hotels in 18 destinations.