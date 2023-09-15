Fair Trading Commission Honours Seven Employees as Part of 30th Anniversary Celebrations

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has honoured seven employees who have served the entity for 15 years and more as it celebrates 30 years of operations.

The 30th anniversary Commissioners and Staff Luncheon and Long Service Awards Ceremony was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (September 14).

In his remarks, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, commended the Commission for achieving a significant milestone.

“It not only marks the journey of commitment and dedication but also exemplifies the essential role that the FTC plays in promoting fair business practices, protecting the rights of consumers and ensuring very healthy competition within Jamaica,” he said.

Since the FTC’s establishment, the agency has investigated 8,213 cases and resolved 8,150.

Minister Hill noted that Jamaica is outperforming its Caribbean neighbours as the FTC investigates, on average, three times more than its closest CARICOM competitors.

He shared that the Commission has provided intraregional consultancy to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Belize, regarding the establishment of their national authorities.

“The FTC is in good company and has been leading. You’ve been there for 30 years and it’s just fantastic to see the leadership you have offered. The FTC is essential to ensuring fair competition in the domestic market and protecting local businesses from being unfairly exploited,” Senator Hill added.

He lauded the Commission’s leadership, noting that a well-established competition agency helps Jamaica to attract foreign investment, reduce trade barriers and improve market access by negotiating better trade agreements with other nations.

The long service awardees are driver Alwyn Hutchinson, who has served 30 years; accountant, Gregory McHargh, 24 years; Executive Director, David Miller, 23 years; General Manager, Ann-Marie Grant, 22 years; Competition Bureau Chief, Dr. Kevin Harriott, 18 years; Senior Secretary, Deborah Wilson, 17 years; and Executive Secretary, Jean Lally, 15 years.

Mr. McHargh, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Commission for showing its appreciation.

“Our hard work and dedication [have] helped to further the growth of the Commission. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to the continued growth of the Commission until it’s time for us to move on by retirement or otherwise,” he remarked.

For his part, Chairman, Donovan White, said the Commission has made a mark on Jamaica’s economic landscape since its doors opened in 1993.

“During its 30 years, we have seen the FTC grow from being a consumer protection-focused organisation to one whose expertise is steeped in laws that govern both competition policy and consumer protection. Consumers have benefited from several of the FTC’s interventions.

“We may boast about success stories in the telecommunications, petroleum, energy, [and] construction markets, just to name a few. Those have resulted in behavioural change by market participants because of the work of the people in this room,” Mr. White shared.

The Fair Trading Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, is the administrative body responsible for implementing the Fair Competition Act.