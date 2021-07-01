Failure To Comply With New COVID-19 Measures Will See Return To Restrictions – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is imploring citizens to adhere to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols that come into effect today (July 1), noting that non-compliance will see the Government reverting to stricter measures.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, recently announced adjustments to the measures, which include the relaxation of the curfew hours and reopening of the entertainment sector.

“Any decision that the Government makes, we do not make it indefinitely. That is why after three weeks we review the protocols. Let me just say it publicly… we will return the restrictions if we are not seeing the kind of compliance and support that is required,” he said.

Minister McKenzie was addressing the launch of the Ministry’s electrification programme in Steer Town, St. Ann, recently.

He said that the new measures should not be seen “as a passport to ignore the protocols”.

“COVID is not gone, but we recognise that the majority of Jamaicans have been faithful since March of last year… and the Government recognises that there is a need for people to express themselves,” Mr. McKenzie noted.

“The Government is not an irresponsible one. We take decisions based on consultations and deliberations, and the measures that have been announced by the Prime Minister can only work if all of us as Jamaicans observe the protocols,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie further encouraged citizens to continue observing the social distancing protocols, wear their masks and respect the curfew hours put in place.

The electrification programme is being done by the Ministry in collaboration with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

The initiative, which is being undertaken at a cost of $220,000,000, seeks to increase access to electrification in underserved peri-urban and rural communities.

The project forms part of the Government’s policy objective of improving and increasing access to sustainable basic services.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will ensure that identified communities are supported with house-wiring and new pole line infrastructure where required.