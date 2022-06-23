Expect Minor Delays Along the Sawyers Roadway in South Trelawny

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that over the next two days, motorists may experience delays when travelling along the Sawyers main road in South Trelawny. This, as the Agency completes much needed resurfacing works along this heavily used corridor.
The Sawyers main road is located along the Jackson Town to Ullster Spring corridor, and is being repaired to improve the ease and safety with which commuters traverse this roadway.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the roadway is currently being repaired under an approximately $5 million contract, and work is expected to be completed by Saturday morning, weather permitting.
Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.
In the meantime, motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling along a section of the Stettin main road in Trelawny, in the vicinity of the Stettin Health Centre. Following heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours, a section of the embankment has collapsed resulting in the roadway being undermined and this section of the roadway is now reduced to single lane traffic.