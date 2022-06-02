Exhaust Emission Analysers To Be Used At Examination Depots

Exhaust emission analysers will be incorporated in the operations of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

The commissioning of the devices was done on Wednesday (June 1), at the Harbour View Examination Depot in Kingston, by Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw.

They are used to measure exhaust gases caused by combustion and give readings about their content.

Devices are to be dispatched to nine examination depots across the island to begin the process of collecting data for analysis to inform policy.

Mr. Shaw said the system is a critical step towards enhancing Jamaica’s Road Safety Programme.

“Testing our vehicles’ emissions is important to protect us, our vehicles, and the environment. When testing is complete, we will know how much pollution our vehicles produce and, therefore, be better informed on how to treat with them, in regard to their effect on our health and the air quality around us. Our vehicles will then be able to run cleaner and safer to the benefit of everyone,” he added.

The Minister said these devices will further ensure analysis of motor vehicles, which will provide data necessary to guide policy decisions.

He noted that the Ministry and its agencies are increasing their efforts to incorporate the necessary mechanisms to create a safe environment on the nation’s motorways.

“We are equipping our regulatory bodies with the tools needed to carry out their functions effectively and honourably,” the Minister said.

Director of the ITA, Kenute Hare, said the devices are a critical step in furthering the Government’s road-safety agenda.

“We intend to use all technologies that are available to ensure that every motor vehicle that traverses the road network is safe. We will also work with our stakeholders – the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the National Works Agency (NWA) – to ensure that the road networks are safe for all road users,” he said.

The devices were procured for testing of motor-vehicle exhaust levels. They will be used to test total hydrocarbon content, nonmethane hydrocarbon, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides.

The ITA is the base for government motor-vehicle-inspection services. Other technologies used by the ITA include decibel meters, which is a measuring instrument used to assess sound levels from the vehicle exhaust by measuring sound pressure; and the black box, which is a device installed in vehicles. It is equipped with an air bag control module. It stores critical information such as vehicle speed, brake oil pressure, steering input, shift position, seat belt usage and odometer reading.

June is being observed as Road Safety Month, under the theme ‘Choose Life… Be Safe on the Road’.