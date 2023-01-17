EU to Host 5k Run to Highlight Partnership with Country

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Jamaica will host its first 5k Run on Sunday, March 12 in downtown Kingston, to increase public awareness of its partnership with the country in matters such as crime and violence.

The event will be held under the theme ‘All Together Against Crime and Violence’ and was officially launched at a ceremony on Thursday (January 12), at the EU Office in Kingston.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in his remarks lauded the event as one that “initiates a new relationship in the [EU-Jamaica] partnership”.

“[It’s] the first time they’re [hosting] it, and it offers wonderful new opportunities to engage [our] people and really begin the process of change that is required for behavioural transformation in the society,” he said.

“And to see a partner moving to get this as part of their programme is, of course, a very positive step, because that’s how we ensure engagement, inclusiveness, participation and success [with] the wider population, [whom] we’re seeking to impact,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen, said national security remains a priority of the EU’s partnership with the country.

“I think that every single segment of society… would agree that if there was no violence and crime in this country, [Jamaica] would really be paradise, and the fact that there is so much violence makes it an impediment to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals [in] everything we strive [for] together,” she argued.

She said incorporating society into events such as the 5k Run will offer a learning experience that helps them to “reflect about how important it is to increase the security of the people of this country”.

The race will begin at the car park at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and finish at the corner of Port Royal and Hanover Streets. It is expected to highlight downtown Kingston’s rich cultural heritage and coastal boardwalk.

Participants are required to contribute $2,000 and will have access to hydration stations, adequate medical coverage, T-shirts, and medals for the first 2,000 finishers. The event is open to all residents, including those with disabilities.

The deadline for registration is Friday, March 3, or upon achieving the event limit. Interested persons can visit www.runningeventsja.com to sign up.