EU Delegation Stages Short-Film Competition

Story Highlights Young film-makers will have the opportunity to participate in a short-film competition being sponsored by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica and EU member states.

Head of the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, made the announcement on the opening night of the 2019 EU Film Festival on June 3 at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

She said that participants will be asked to tell creative and compelling short stories about the partnership and linkages between the EU and Jamaica through film.

Themes include gender equality, empowerment of women, maternal health, marginalisation and exclusion, poverty reduction, climate action, justice and youth empowerment.

To enter the competition, persons must be between the ages of 15 and 24 years and must be Jamaican nationals.

Ambassador Wasilewska said that a special workshop on making short films will be held during the first week in July. She is encouraging creative young people to participate.

“I look forward to seeing their submissions. It would be very interesting to see how the relationship between Jamaica and the European Union is seen by young people, and I am sure we have a lot to learn from that,” she noted.

Further details of the competition will be posted on the EU website at https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/jamaica_en and social media page at www.facebook.com/euinjamaica/.

The film festival, from June 3 to 9, is hosted jointly by the EU Delegation to Jamaica and EU member states.

Films in this year’s event come from Belgium, Germany, Ireland, France, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, Austria, Poland, Romania, Latvia and Italy.

Twelve movies will be shown, free of charge, over the seven days of the festival.

Screenings will be held at venues in the Corporate Area, St. Elizabeth and St James.

The films cover a variety of issues including immigration, discrimination, love, women in sports, persons with disabilities, diversity, among other themes.