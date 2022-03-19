Engineer Emphasises Importance of Groundwater l

Story Highlights Mr. Wilson told JIS News that although Jamaica is dubbed ‘the land of wood and water’, in reference to our surface water, most of Jamaica’s water resources, which sustain life, are located underground.

With so much of the country’s water being groundwater, the 2022 theme for World Water Day (March 22), ‘Groundwater: making the invisible visible’, draws attention to the importance of groundwater in Jamaica’s water resources management and development.

This involves providing the infrastructure and equipment for the pumping, treatment, and storage of groundwater from wells, springs and seepages through direct work with municipal corporations, community-based groups and private utility suppliers.

General Manager, Engineering, Rural Water Supply Limited, Douglas Wilson, is calling on Jamaicans to “recognise and appreciate the importance of groundwater”.

“The Water Resources Authority actually tells us that 85 per cent of our water resources are groundwater. So, respect and protect the resource, and by respect, we mean recognise and appreciate its importance. It’s known as a renewable resource, but it’s not short-term renewable. So, you can’t pollute the water today and expect it to be available by tomorrow,” cautioned Mr. Wilson.

Along with protecting the water resources from pollution from domestic, industrial and agricultural practices, the General Manager also encourages the public’s sustainable use of groundwater.

“Guard against overexploitation, which, like climate-change considerations, can lead to depleting the resource and salinity. ‘Water is life’ as the National Water Commission says and we agree with them. When you treat water badly, it is like you are destroying your own life, so protect and respect the resource,” Mr. Wilson said.

Groundwater is of particular importance to the Rural Water Supply Limited, as its continued work of designing, planning and implementing potable water infrastructure includes the provision of minor water supply systems for non-utility areas.

