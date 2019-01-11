Employers Must Submit Payroll Declaration Electronically

Story Highlights Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says employers are now required to submit their monthly payroll declaration (S01) electronically, using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

“This means, therefore, that employers filing their S01, due January 14, must do so online,” the TAJ said in a statement on Thursday (January 10).

The stipulation forms part of the fifth phase of TAJ’s mandatory e-filing procedure, which became effective on January 2, 2019.

TAJ said employers filing their S01 will now benefit from enhancement of their operational systems, which will enable them to generate their own payment advice, using their e-Services account.

“If they choose to pay in line, this printed advice must be submitted with payments to any tax office islandwide. Prior to this, the payment advice would have been generated in office by taxpayer service personnel [involving] a two-step process. However, this enhancement now allows the taxpayer to proceed directly to the cashier,” the agency said.

The TAJ indicated that it has been assisting taxpayers to meet this stipulation by facilitating training for persons identified under the fifth phase of the mandatory e-filing process.

The organisation advises that taxpayers have the option of arranging e-One-on-One sessions to train their staff or request an advisory visit to their businesses to get assistance with the e-file returns procedure.

Taxpayers are, again, encouraged to contact TAJ’s Client Relationship Manager, Taxpayer Education Manager or Customer Care Centre for e-filing registration or to get assistance.

Additionally, the TAJ said ‘How To’ guides for e-filing of tax returns and creating a payment advice can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Amendment to the Revenue Administration Act empowers the TAJ’s Commissioner General to direct a taxpayer to furnish returns as deemed necessary, in such manner or form as directed.

The other aspect of the fifth phase of the mandatory e-filing process already in effect is taxpayers’ submission of Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Asset Tax Returns.