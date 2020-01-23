Emphasis On Earthquake Awareness All Year

“With the frequency of earthquakes in the region and the proximity of the most recently recorded quakes to the island, this Administration acknowledges that the ever present threat of earthquakes needs to be tackled with a similar ever present state of awareness,” the Minister said in an interview with JIS News.

“While we have traditionally focused on earthquake awareness at the beginning of the year in January, the conversation needs to be year-round,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The Minister pointed out that emphasis will be placed on the state of readiness of major players for any eventuality, in particular, an earthquake. Among these are the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Jamaica Defence Force, Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

Mr. McKenzie said there will be a public awareness campaign with a series of symposiums, public engagements and high-level conversations to keep the matter in the forefront of the minds of the people.

Citizens are being encouraged to remain in a constant state of readiness by practising emergency drills, learning the ‘Drop, Cover, Hold’ earthquake response, and having emergency kits and plans in place for businesses and places of residence.