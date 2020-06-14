Emphasis on Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocols for Tourism Stakeholders

Training Manager for the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Western Region, Megan Mollison, says the coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety protocols are necessary to ensure the safety of tourism stakeholders.

“Safe and resilient tourism has consistently been a foundational element of Jamaica’s tourism industry. Tourists and Jamaicans alike have high expectations for Jamaica, as a top Caribbean tourist destination,” Ms. Mollison said.

She was speaking at a gathering of transportation workers at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on June 11.

“These protocols reflect the ongoing commitment to meeting these expectations. Specifically, they take into account the health, safety and well-being of tourists, employees and communities, seeking to reduce the risk of exposure to SARS-COV-2 while promoting an enjoyable and relaxing experience,” she added.

Ms. Mollison noted the Government recognizes that re-opening the tourism sector in a safe and controlled manner, requires a phased approach.

She informed that as a result, a COVID-19 Resilient Corridor has been introduced.

The Resilient Corridor will restrict the movement of visitors to the northern end of the island. It is part of measures put in place for the phased re-opening of the tourism sector come June 15.

Ms. Mollison noted that only businesses within the corridor which have been trained, assessed and cleared for opening by TPDCo, will be allowed to open to tourists.

All ground transportation for tourists, she said, must be arranged by a business that has been cleared to open and that “no unlicensed transportation is allowed.”

“Each operator in the tourism sector is required to adhere to the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines put forth to assist employers in managing their workforce,” Ms. Mollison said.

“Furthermore, operators are required to submit three plans to TPDCo for approval. All of these plans should be developed in collaboration with TPDCo and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. These plans include the following: emergency, physical distancing and the communication and reporting plan,” she added.

TPDCo has been doing a series of sensitization workshops to highlight the COVID-19 protocols, which will govern the tourism sector when it reopens on June 15.

These workshops target tourism workers, as well as other stakeholders in the sector and will be held over the course of six days, from June 8 to June 15.

The sessions are being held both virtually, via Microsoft Teams, and face-to-face at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and the Ocho Rios Cruise Pier in St. Ann at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.