Emancipendence Church Service At Portmore Church Of God

The National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Jamaica’s 182nd anniversary of Emancipation and 58 years since Independence will take place on Sunday, August 2, at the Portmore Church of God, 58A Barbara Avenue, South Edgewater, at 9:00 a.m.

Emancipation Day is observed on Saturday, August 1 and Independence Day is on Thursday, August 6.

The Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be hosting the service under the theme: ‘Resilient and Strong…Let’s Celebrate Jamaica 58.’

The public can view the service live on TVJ and PBCJ and via the live-stream link https://livestream.com/jcdc/churchservice2020 . It will also be streamed live on Facebook @jamaicaculturaldevelopmentcommission.

Portfolio Minister, the Hon. Olivia Grange, will bring greetings at the service, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller will represent Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, while Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Colin Fagan, will represent the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Guest preacher will be Pastor Robert Stewart of the Pentecostal Gospel Temple, Kingston, while the host Pastor is Rev. Courtney Gordon.

Events Coordinator for National Religious Services and Projects of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that social distancing will be observed as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It is usually a jam-packed service but we will not have every seat occupied to encourage physical distancing,” she said, noting that only a limited number of church members will be present.

The service will include performances in song and dance by Nickeisha Jones, Maylyn Dillon and Juliet Grant.