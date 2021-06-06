JIS News
Elevator Commissioned into Service at Labour Ministry’s St. Catherine Office (PHOTOS)

Labour
June 5, 2021
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, exits the newly installed elevator at the Ministry’s St. Catherine Parish Office, which was commissioned into service on June 1.
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (second left), cuts the ribbon to commission into service an elevator at the Ministry’s St. Catherine Parish Office on June 1. He is joined by (from left) Property Manager for the National Insurance Fund (NIF), Carvel Hanniford; Parish Manager for the Ministry’s St. Catherine office, Dannet Stewart Green; and Director for Real Estate, NIF, Ludlow Bowie.
