Elderly To Benefit Under COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Story Highlights Senior citizens 75 and over, whose livelihood will be affected based on the order for them to stay home, will be able to access financial assistance under the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package.

The order, which was announced on Monday (March 23) and came into effect on Wednesday (March 25), requires the elderly to remain at home for the next 14 days, except to access food, medication, water, and other life essentials.

Speaking at a digital town hall for senior citizens on Wednesday (March 25), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the support is included in a special package announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, in Parliament on March 24.

A 79-year-old participant in the town hall, who is a housewife, had raised the concern that her husband, who is the breadwinner, is 75 and will now be required to stay home.

“I had a conversation yesterday with the Minister of Finance, who announced a significant package. There is a special provision, which we will be making more details available of, as to how we can assist persons who, for the next 14 days, are required to stay at home but who would not be able to continue to earn to sustain themselves,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister advised that senior citizens can also access support through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.