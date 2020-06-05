Eight Healthcare Workers Test Positive For COVID-19

Eight healthcare professionals have so far tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

“As of June 4, 455 tests have been done on our healthcare workers and eight have returned positive results,” he said, on Thursday (June 4), during the COVID-19 virtual press briefing at the Ministry, in Kingston.

Additionally, he said 62 tests were carried out in the general hospital surveillance system, with one returning a positive result as of June 3, while 47 cases have been identified through the respiratory surveillance system via sites across the country where persons turn up with symptoms and are automatically tested.

As it relates to the positive tests returned by healthcare workers, Dr. Tufton said it is an indication of the risks that our front-line workers face each day.

“Remember, they are the ones who have to go there and interact. They are the ones who travelled into the communities. They are the first point, normally, of contact as it relates to positive cases under the public health infrastructure,” he added.

The Minister noted that healthcare workers globally are most at risk, even though they are properly attired in their personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Invariably, some, unfortunately, do end up getting the virus. We do, however, what is necessary to secure them through PPEs, and also through treatment in the public health system,” he said.