Educators Lauded for Preparing Future Leaders

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, has lauded educators for their work in preparing the future leaders of Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News during his visit to St. Aloysius Primary School in Kingston on May 8 to celebrate Teachers’ Day, Mr. Terrelonge thanked teachers across the island for their dedicated service in empowering children.

“Teachers are the guardians of our society. I want to celebrate all our teachers simply because there is no society without the impact and influence of our teachers to ensure that successive generations are educated, inspired and empowered. I want to say a big thank you to all our teachers for all the work they continue to do to ensure the prosperity of Jamaica,” the State Minister said.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, has lauded educators for their work in preparing the future leaders of Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News during his visit to St. Aloysius Primary School in Kingston on May 8 to celebrate Teachers’ Day, Mr. Terrelonge thanked teachers across the island for their dedicated service in empowering children.

“Teachers are the guardians of our society. I want to celebrate all our teachers simply because there is no society without the impact and influence of our teachers to ensure that successive generations are educated, inspired and empowered. I want to say a big thank you to all our teachers for all the work they continue to do to ensure the prosperity of Jamaica,” the State Minister said.

Mr. Terrelonge said the Ministry continues to collaborate with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) to recognise the work that teachers have been doing.

Meanwhile, Principal of St. Aloysius Primary, Althea Palmer, said working with children is her passion.

“It is not a nine-to-five job. It calls for determination, dedication, passion and a love for children. It calls for somebody with a vision of where they would like to see their Jamaica and the kind of legacy you would like to leave behind,” she said.

Grade-two Coordinator and senior teacher, Pancita Walker, who is trained in early-childhood education, told JIS News that her inspiration and motivation for teaching is seeing the progress of her students.

“What drives me and motivates me as a teacher is when I can move a child from point D to point A. I am fulfilled. There is no child that cannot reach his or her greatness,” Miss Walker, who has been employed at the school for 18 years, said.

Grade-six student, Daniel Hall, told JIS News that he appreciates the work his teachers put in to make the subjects interesting for him. “Teachers help us to learn, so in the future we can be like them,” he said.

Locally, Teachers’ Day is observed annually on the first Wednesday of May, during the first full week.

Teachers’ Day is one of several activities to mark Education Week, being celebrated from May 5 to 11 under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.