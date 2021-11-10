Education Ministry Working With Schools To Implement Sixth-Form Pathways

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is working closely with schools in the implementation of the Sixth-Form Pathways programme, including the curriculum offerings.

Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, made the disclosure during the virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (November 10).

“We are working with our schools at this time. We have the year ahead of us to work through some of their challenges. We are going to be speaking to them individually to look at their programme offerings and to do a growth plan with them to see how we can expand their offerings so it will be relevant to the 21st century demands,” she said.

Dr. Troupe noted that several options are being pursued in the implementation of the programme.

These, she said, include the use of off-site facilities and the installation of a senior teacher and programme officer in tertiary institutions to give oversight of the execution of the initiative in their institutions.

Currently, the Ministry is working with participating institutions to get information regarding the number of students, who will be registered under the programme.

She said accounting of students’ attendance, and performance reports, will be monitored across the different institutions via electronic databases.

“Once we have that information composed and shared, then we know what is happening with our students and we are assured of their progress towards certification,” she said.

The Ministry will be collaborating with several community colleges and other institutions to assist those schools that are experiencing challenges in accommodating the Sixth-Form Pathways cohort.

The new programme is currently being facilitated in 24 private and 10 public tertiary institutions.

Sixth-Form Pathways is part of the Government’s implementation of a seven-year secondary school programme for Jamaican students.

It allows for pupils who complete grade 11 to enrol in the programme and pursue a two-year course of study with alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth-form curriculum.

It is expected that students will exit the secondary system with certification that will allow them to transition to tertiary education or the workforce.