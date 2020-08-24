Education Ministry to host youth sensitisation forums

The Youth and Adolescents Policy Division (YAPD) of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will host two COVID-19 sensitisation sessions targeting youth aged 15-29.

These virtual sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, August 26 and Wednesday, September 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Ministry, in a bulletin, indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated certain changes in the education sector, resulting in a blended modality to reach the nation’s students.

In light of this, the Ministry has underscored the importance of providing students from the primary to tertiary levels with the relevant information that enables them to make appropriate decisions to safeguard their future.

It is against this background that the Ministry has sought to host the sessions as a precursor to the resumption of schools.

Areas to be explored during the forums include health and well-being/coping mechanisms; provisions for students (textbooks, laptops and tablets); Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) support; safety and security, and transportation for students; students staying healthy during COVID-19; curriculum implementation schedules; and cybersecurity (device and online safety).

Students are being encouraged to participate in the sessions via the social media platforms Instagram: @moe_jamaica | @jisvoice; Facebook: @moeyjamaica | @jisvoice; and Twitter: @moeyjamaica | @jisvoice.

The Youth and Adolescents Policy Division has core responsibility for the development, implementation and management of policies and programmes designed to foster care and provide non-formal education and training for Jamaican youth.