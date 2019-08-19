Education Ministry to Host Tertiary and Employment Fairs

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will host two tertiary and employment fairs on Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School Auditorium, Kingston, and the St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School Auditorium in St. Ann, respectively.

Speaking with JIS News, National Mathematics Coordinator in the Ministry, Dr. Tamika Benjamin, said the focus of the fairs is to provide an opportunity for students who have recently received their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results to enrol in tertiary institutions or find employment.

According to Dr. Benjamin, these students would not have made prior arrangements for the next phase of their career path or their schools may not have a sixth form programme.

“They may not know what options exist for them to do grades 12 and 13, which are now covered under the K-13 strategy or they have their CAPE result and did not apply to any tertiary institutions, they will be given the opportunity to interface with representatives of teachers’ colleges, community colleges and multidisciplinary institutions, such as the Moneague College, Knockalva and Trench Town Polytechnic Colleges,” she said.

Dr. Benjamin said these institutions have agreed to facilitate late registration for students to access a variety of programmes. There is also the opportunity for students to get into occupational study degree programmes which are managed by the Ministry. She noted that the Ministry is also making arrangement with the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) and representatives from the financial sector to be on hand to assist students who may require loans to fund their tuition.

In addition, representatives of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector will be on hand to interface with students, particularly those who have CAPE subjects, but may be seeking employment as an option.

The fairs will also provide an opportunity for graduates of teachers’ colleges to interact with principals who are seeking to fill vacancies in their schools.

Students are being advised to take their CSEC and CAPE results, so the institutions can determine whether they are qualified or matriculate for the various options.

The fairs will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.