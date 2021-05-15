Education Ministry Giving Voice to the Youth

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan says the Ministry is seeking to include the voice of the youth in the decision making process.

“A big part of the conversation taking place … is the importance of the youth voice in our society,” Mr. Morgan said.

He was speaking at a press conference held to introduce the national youth leaders who have been appointed to the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica (YACJ), as well as those who have been elected to serve on the executives of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ) and Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students (JUTS).

The press conference was held on May 14, at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Downtown, Kingston.

The State Minister encouraged the youth to act responsibly and advocate for positive actions in the society.

He pointed out that many students have become disenfranchised due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while adding that it was vital to have young people on the ground who can relate and help to give them a voice through the Ministry.

“I think the fact that we are in a pandemic is an even stronger reason why we need to have these programmes,” Mr. Morgan said.

The 2021-2023 YACJ membership consists of ten males and ten females and will be co-chaired by Guidance Counsellor, Yanique Tracy and Project Engineer and Operations Technical Assistant, Orville Levy.

Meanwhile, Christina Williams is now President-Elect of the Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students for 2021-2023; and Chevaughn Brown is now the Chairman for the National Youth Council of Jamaica, for the period 2021-2023.