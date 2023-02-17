Education Ministry Endorses NCB Foundation’s Robotics Championship

The Ministry of Education and Youth has endorsed the staging of the NCB Foundation’s National Robotics Championship as providing a platform for students to develop and express their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
“You have the opportunity to apply scientific methods in undertaking the applied research and development aspects of your projects. This competition should serve to inspire you to develop real-life skills to meet the demands of our developing knowledge-based economy,” said Acting Assistant Chief Education Officer in the Ministry, Sophia Forbes Hall.
She was addressing the launch of the tournament on Wednesday (February 15), at the NCB Wellness and Recreation Centre in St. Andrew.
More than 200 students from 29 high schools will be participating in the championship, which will be held at the Jamaica College (JC) Auditorium from February 24 to 25.
Mrs. Forbes Hall said the Ministry is supporting the two-day event by committing funds to acquire robotic kits for the schools.
She noted that the competition aligns with the Ministry’s focus on promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, and enabling students to think critically and innovatively, which are essential competencies for the new digital age.
She noted that STEM education prepares professionals who can transform the society through innovative and sustainable solutions.
The tournament, she said, “will enable us to continue to explore ways in which STEM education can more thoroughly integrate into the education system”.
Chief Executive Officer of the NCB Foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair, said that the competition is about empowering Jamaicans to create digital solutions that solve local and global problems, “so that we can unlock growth in our economy”.
The National Robotics Championship, under the theme ‘Access to STEM Education’, involves partnership with First Tech Challenge Jamaica.
It is aimed at combining robotics, programming, research and critical thinking skills to stimulate young minds in the fields of STEM.
The NCB Foundation is investing $8 million in the staging of the competition.