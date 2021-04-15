Education Ministry Committed To Enhancing Records And Information Management

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the Ministry is committed to providing the leadership required to enhance the visibility of Records and Information Management (RIM) across the public sector.

He said that this is in light of “our acknowledgement that the official records of government help to protect individual rights and entitlements, safeguard the public interest, and contribute to the historical record of Jamaican’s personal and collective experience”.

Mr. Morgan was delivering the keynote address at the virtual launch of RIM Month on Wednesday (April 14) under the theme ‘Managing Records and Information for Posterity: Transparent, Accountable and Inclusive’.

He highlighted measures being undertaken to improve RIM, including finalising a modernised structure for the Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD), which will see the entity becoming a National Archives and Records Management Authority.

This new authority, he noted, will effectively support ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as provide the necessary enforcement to ensure compliance of standards across these entities.

“We are also developing proposals that will restructure registries in MDAs to better manage paper and electronic records and, ultimately, improve the quality of service provided to the Jamaican people,” he informed.

Mr. Morgan said that as Jamaica marks RIM Month, the Ministry and JARD are committed to continue working and collaborating with stakeholders to enhance the quality of service provided by the Government of Jamaica to its clients.