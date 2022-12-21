Education Ministry Accepting Applications for 2023 National Youth Parliament Cohort

The Ministry of Education and Youth is now accepting applications for the 2023 cohort of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica (NYPJ).
The NYPJ, which is open to young Jamaicans 15 to 29 years, is structured to provide an opportunity for youth to deepen their understanding of parliamentary democracy while developing skills in research, policy formulation, analysis, advocacy, public speaking, and communication.
It involves an annual programme of activities, including orientation, training, local and regional meetings, and providing avenues for youth input and consultation in policy and programme development.
Interested persons must be available to participate in introductory training and orientation, mandatory attendance at workshops/training sessions, Parliamentary sittings, reviewing Parliamentary procedures, working on Parliamentary Motions and Position Papers, County Project Planning and Implementation, and NYPJ sittings.
The objective of the NYPJ is to encourage active citizenship amongst youth and promote involvement in democracy and governance; mainstream youth interests into national policies, strategies and programmes; and assess and advise the Government of Jamaica on issues of youth and national development, jointly with the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica (YACJ).
Application forms are available at www.youthjamaica.com. Completed forms should be emailed to nypjamaica@gmail.com or jayouthadvisorycouncil@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
For further information on the application process, persons may contact the Youth and Adolescents Policy Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, at 876-922-1400 (ext. 6126) or via social media at #youthjamaica.