Education Minister Commends NCEL

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is lauding the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) for outstanding work in preparing educators to be effective leaders, through its Aspiring Principals Programme.

At a graduation ceremony on June 28, some 96 participants successfully matriculated from the programme. The ceremony was held at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus in Kingston.

Senator Reid also commended the participants for taking this step in their careers.

“I must extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you graduates who have endured the rigours of this important programme. You have been well trained and prepared for the task that is ahead of us. You have now empowered yourselves to take on leadership roles,” he said.

He charged the participants to go forward with the newly acquired knowledge and skills, and to be transformational leaders.

“Wherever you serve and wherever you go, you are the finest principals in Jamaica and the world,” the Minister said.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dean-Roy Bernard, also commended the graduates.

“With the changing dynamics, new paradigms and demands on the education system, teachers, and especially those that aspire to leadership, are better served when they commit themselves to a process of professional development and lifelong learning,” he said.

“Experience has shown also that while many of our teachers are prepared for classroom instruction delivery, and in some cases to take on additional administrative duties, the overall responsibilities of management often prove to be demanding. I am confident that in this professional development programme, you have acquired an appreciation of the task of school leadership and management, along with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” the Permanent Secretary said.

For her part, Director/Principal of NCEL, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the programme intersects practice and theories with the practical elements. These include personalised action plans, peer learning groups, reflective logs, teaching and creation of educational blogs. Participants also received training in public speaking, academic writing etiquette and decorum.

“This exposure helps participants to challenge assumptions, build their understanding and ability to discover for themselves, make connections and create solutions.

They, therefore, have these skills to build the same in their colleagues and students,” Dr. Ingleton explained.

Established under the Education System Transformation Programme (ESTP), the NCEL seeks to develop excellence in leadership as a common denominator in schools and support institutions.

The nine-month modular Aspiring Principals Programme aims to identify and prepare future school leaders. It is delivered through the UWI at both its Mona and

Western Jamaica campuses on a part time basis by way of face-to-face instruction, distance learning, coaching and mentorship.

The programme provides a standard credential, the Professional Qualification for Principalship (PQP) to which the Ministry of Education and school Boards will refer before authorising the hiring of principals of public schools.

The programme is designed to enhance key leadership competencies, such as financial acuity, community leadership, organisational leadership, transformational leadership, instructional leadership, strategic thinking, leading change, communication, collegial engagement, teamwork and fellowship, ethics and integrity, self awareness and technological skills.