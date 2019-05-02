Edna Manley College Students to Benefit from Fundraising Luncheon

Story Highlights Students of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) will again benefit from the fundraising luncheon of International Women Jamaica (IWJ).

The proceeds from this year’s event, held recently at Nigeria House in St. Andrew, will provide bursaries for five students of the institution.

In 2018, five EMCVPA students were recipients of bursaries provided by the organisation.

IWJ founder, Sheryn Hylton Parker, who is also Vice Chair of the Board of Management of the EMCVPA, told JIS News that bursary requests will be invited from qualified students from each of the five schools that make up the college. She said that a committee will interview and select the most qualified candidates for support.

“I am a past student of the (EMCVPA), so the college is very dear to my heart and it (the charity luncheon) is a way of giving back. I know the struggles students go through,” she noted.

Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Janet Olisa, who hosted the luncheon, committed her support to the IWJ’s outreach efforts.

She commended Mrs. Hylton Parker for “forming such an association through which women of the diplomatic corps have the opportunity to mingle with the communities in which they serve as diplomats”.

Meanwhile, Vice Principal of Administration and Resource Development at EMCVPA, Kerry-Ann Henry, who was also at the luncheon expressed gratitude on behalf of the college.

“I would like to thank Her Excellency Janet Olisa for hosting us, and Sheryn Hylton-Parker and IWJ for making available these well-needed bursaries to the students at EMCVPA,” Ms. Henry said.

The EMCVPA is the only art institution in the English-speaking Caribbean offering tertiary-level studies in all the visual and performing art forms on one campus.

Formed three years ago, IWJ comprises a diverse group of women, many of whom are new to Jamaica or have returned to the island after living overseas for many years. The organisation is seeking to be a catalyst for the women to be integrated or reintegrated into the Jamaican culture. As part of activities, IWJ raises funds to support various local charities.