Edna Manley College Protects IP Rights

“We as a college consciously respect and practise protecting intellectual property rights. When the respective schools, the school of drama, in particular, use a play for any semester, permission is sought to use the work. We consciously share with students the importance of respecting IP,” Ms. Douglas said, as she addressed a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on February 26.

She informed that the college wilfully pays its dues to the Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers (JACAP) for using the creative works of others, to ensure that the college complies with the Copyright Act.

Ms. Douglas said the college also ensures that students’ intellectual property rights are not infringed.

“When a student’s photograph is used, it is accredited. If a student writes the song lyrics for graduation or for their faculty, it is also accredited. We love to use our students’ works, but permission is sought,” Ms. Douglas said.

“In terms of the college applying best practices when it comes to IP, we’ve actively developed an IP policy for the institution which is about students and faculty respecting each other’s work and respecting the works of creators,” she added.

Ms. Douglas noted that the college is currently in the process of fine-tuning this IP policy.

The JACAP is a non-profit organisation that safeguards the intellectual property rights of songwriters and musicians. They ensure compliance with the Copyright Act by collecting licence fees from music users and paying royalties to the music creators.

According to the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), intellectual property refers to original creations of the mind, such as poetry, music, choreography, jewellery designs, business signs, and inventions. These original expressions are recognised as items of value and worthy of protection through IP rights.