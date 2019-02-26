Edna Manley College Celebrates Founders’ Week

Story Highlights The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is celebrating its Founders’ Week (February 24 to March 1), under the theme ‘Investing in the Future, Honouring Our Past’.

Activities kicked off on Sunday, February 24, with a service at the Church of the Ascension, Mona.

“We added a bit of art to the church service. We had performances from our mass choir as well as dancers,” Director of Marketing and Communications at the College, Coleen Douglas, said.

Ms. Douglas was speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, held today (February 26), at the agency’s headquarters.

The college, in conjunction with the Edna Manley Foundation, paid homage to the late Hon. Edna Manley, OM, with performances at the College in Kingston on Monday, February 25.

“Today (February 26), we open the School of Visual Arts Exhibition at 6:00 p.m., which will run for two weeks,” Ms. Douglas noted.

She said the exhibition will showcase the talents and artwork of the College’s visual arts students.

“On February 27, we have ‘Celebrating Research in the Arts Day’. It is very student-centred, so students will be sharing their practice and research. We’ve invited our colleagues from The Mico University College, Moneague College and St. Joesph’s Teachers’ College to join us in the day’s activities,” Ms. Douglas informed.

The College will host its 10th annual Gender and Development Lecture on Thursday, February 28.

“Professor Donna Hope from the University of the West Indies will be looking at masculinities in the 21st century,” Ms. Douglas said.

Professor Hope’s lecture will be given under the theme ‘Transitory Masculinities, Assessing Jamaica’s Gender Divide in the 21st Century’. The lecture will take place at the College, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The week of activities will come to an end on Friday, March 1, with three events.

“We will be opening our Writing Centre and we will also have a mini film festival, which will honour our principal, Mrs. Nicholeen DeGrasse-Johnson. We close the day with an alumni ‘pop-up’, so we are urging past students to come in and just network with each other,” Ms. Douglas said.

The Schools of Visual Arts, Music, Dance and Drama started out at different locations in Kingston and were brought together in 1976 under the aegis of the Cultural Training Centre (CTC), an arm of the Institute of Jamaica.

In 1979, the schools were identified by UNESCO as pivotal institutions in the Caribbean, and have since developed as a prime agency for cultural development, positioning the CTC for the 1983 designation as the Inter-American Centre for Caribbean Cultural Development by the Organization of American State (OAS).

In 1995, all four schools were consolidated, and the institution renamed the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in honour of Mrs. Manley.