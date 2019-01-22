ECC Continues to Forge Partnerships

Story Highlights The Early Childhood Commission (ECC), in an effort to improve parenting involvement and forge partnerships with parents and community members, will be continuing its Community-based initiative, ‘ECC Pon Di Cawna’, in 2019.

This initiative helps to underscore the importance of Standard 10 of the ECC’s 12 Operating Standards – ‘Interactions with Parents and Community Members’.

Community Relations Manager at the Commission, Tanisha Miller, said that five Pon Di Cawna sessions will be hosted in designated communities this month in Regions one, two, four, five and six of the Education Ministry.

Upcoming sessions are scheduled to be held on January 24 at Friendship Community Centre in Islington, St. Mary, starting at 1:00 p.m.; January 25, at Norwood Basic School, St. James, at 1:30 p.m.; January 30, Lakes Pen Basic School, St. Catherine, beginning at 10:00 a.m.; and on January 31, at the Church of God of Prophecy Basic School, 36 Maxfield Avenue, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The first session for 2019 was held in Region one at the Greenvale Community Centre in Mandeville, Manchester, on January 18.

Representatives from several ministries, departments and agencies, including Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Health, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), HEART Trust/NTA and Jamaica National Small Business Loan Office, will be on hand to interact with those attending the sessions.

According to Ms Miller, the ECC, as part of its legislative mandate, has the responsibility to strengthen/create relationships with relevant stakeholders and sector partners at all levels. This is to strengthen early-childhood services at the community level and to plan community programmes and activities geared towards early-childhood development.