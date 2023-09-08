Early Start on ICC Day

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says that International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day activities will begin promptly on Saturday, September 16, at 7:00 a.m., due to the increasing temperatures.

“The safety of our volunteers is of utmost importance on the day, and so we made a strategic decision to start at this time because we are trying to get everyone out there so that we can start and leave earlier,” NEPA’s Beaches Coordinator, Jodiel Ebanks, told JIS News in a recent interview.

Ms. Ebanks is reminding volunteers to wear light-coloured clothing and to bring sunscreen lotion.

“We are still experiencing [severe] heat conditions, so it’s important that each of our volunteers protect themselves while they are out there doing good,” she said.

Persons are also being encouraged to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water before, during and after the activities, to prevent dehydration.

Additionally, persons should opt to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, shoes that are not easily penetrated by the heat, and hats to help protect their bodies from the sun.

To help alleviate the heat, NEPA will ensure that there is a rest tent available for persons to take frequent breaks throughout the day. They will also provide refreshments.

While the agency will be providing refreshments, volunteers are being encouraged to walk with their reusable water bottles, “so as to not add to the garbage that we are trying to remove from the beach,” Ms. Ebanks told JIS News.

The day’s activities are expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m.

September 16 will be recognised globally as International Coastal Clean-up Day. Representatives from NEPA will be joined by key partners to remove garbage and other debris from the Shipwreck in Palisadoes, Port Royal.

Simultaneously, underwater cleanup activities will also be carried out at the Norman Manley Sea Park Beach and Cliffs Westend in Negril.

Persons who are unable to participate in the activities on ICC Day, due to limited spacing, will have an opportunity to do so when the NEPA team journeys to the Black River Coast (adjacent to JAG Myers Park) in Black River and at the Shaw Park Beach and White River in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on September 22 and 23, respectively.

Further information on how to participate in the activities can be requested via email avatomlinson@nepa.gov.jm or by calling 876-754-7540.

Sponsorship support will be provided by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the National Baking Company Foundation.