Early Closure Notice and Contact Numbers : NSWMA

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and its regional offices will close to the public on Friday, March 26, and Thursday April 1, 2021 at midday. However, during this time and the Easter holidays, our officers remain accessible.
Members of the public may call 876-448-3220 to access the NSWMA’s Community Relations team ; use the Authority’s web chat via www.nswma.gov.jm ; email nswma@nswma.gov.jm or connect with the company via Operations’ and Public Cleansing Managers.
Director of Operations
Ms. Aretha McFarlane
876-564-7110
MPM Waste Management Limited (Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, St. Thomas)
Mr. Samuel Mullings
Public Cleansing Manager
876-848-5000
Mr. Nigel Gooden
Public Cleansing Manager
876-393-7851
NEPM Waste Management Limited (Portland, St. Ann, St.Mary )
Ms. Tracy Fakhourie
Regional Operations Manager
876-550-8043
Mr. Patrick Marshall
Public Cleansing Manager
876-564-2206
SPM Waste Management Limited (Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth)
Mr. Edward Muir
Regional Operations Manager
876-463-8467
Mr. Sheldon Smith
Public Cleansing Manager
876-463-8526
WPM Waste Management Limited (Trelawny, Hanover, St. James, Westmoreland)
Mr. Garnet Edmondson
Regional Operations Manager
876-878-7462
Mr. Mark Jones
Public Cleansing Manager
876-250-7290