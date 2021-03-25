Early Closure Notice and Contact Numbers : NSWMA

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and its regional offices will close to the public on Friday, March 26, and Thursday April 1, 2021 at midday. However, during this time and the Easter holidays, our officers remain accessible.

Members of the public may call 876-448-3220 to access the NSWMA’s Community Relations team ; use the Authority’s web chat via www.nswma.gov.jm ; email nswma@nswma.gov.jm or connect with the company via Operations’ and Public Cleansing Managers.

Director of Operations

Ms. Aretha McFarlane

876-564-7110

MPM Waste Management Limited (Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, St. Thomas)

Mr. Samuel Mullings

Public Cleansing Manager

876-848-5000

Mr. Nigel Gooden

Public Cleansing Manager

876-393-7851

NEPM Waste Management Limited (Portland, St. Ann, St.Mary )

Ms. Tracy Fakhourie

Regional Operations Manager

876-550-8043

Mr. Patrick Marshall

Public Cleansing Manager

876-564-2206

SPM Waste Management Limited (Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth)

Mr. Edward Muir

Regional Operations Manager

876-463-8467

Mr. Sheldon Smith

Public Cleansing Manager

876-463-8526

WPM Waste Management Limited (Trelawny, Hanover, St. James, Westmoreland)

Mr. Garnet Edmondson

Regional Operations Manager

876-878-7462

Mr. Mark Jones

Public Cleansing Manager

876-250-7290