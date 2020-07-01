Early-Childhood Institutions To Get Sanitisation Grant

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is to provide a sanitisation grant to assist early-childhood institutions across the island.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on June 30.

Mr. Samuda also informed that the Ministry is now carrying out an assessment to determine the number of early-childhood institutions that have been closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He added that the Ministry understands the negative impact COVID-19 has had on the sector, and the Government will be doing all it can to ensure that early-childhood institutions are prepared to reopen in September.

“We know that with the physical distancing requirements for students to be seated six feet apart, these schools will face further challenges come September. As a Government we take this very seriously. We will continue to provide additional temporary trained teachers to ensure that at least one trained teacher is available in each early-childhood institution,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile in July, the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) field staff, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will be providing sensitisation and training regarding new protocols.

Also in August, the ECC field staff will be in institutions to assist with rearranging the learning environment.

“Community Relations Officers will be in the community with parents to further sensitise and support the new measures in schools. This will be done to assist parents with coping mechanisms as they prepare for the reopening of early-childhood institutions and supporting children’s learning. As a Government, we continue to discuss the matter to see if additional support can be given to the sector,” Mr. Samuda said.