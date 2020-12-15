E-Chrismus Marketplace On Wednesday

The Tourism Linkages Network will launch its e-Chrismus Marketplace initiative on Wednesday (December 16), during day one of Style Jamaica at Marketplace Jamaica in St. James.

Director of the Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley, told JIS News that the initiative provides another avenue for artisans to sell their locally made products.

She said that with the absence of traditional shopping events such as grand market, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “there was a need to provide a space for markets, and what better place to have it than our e-Chrismus Marketplace”.

“This is really a virtual shopping experience where we will allow persons to get to our artisans through our e-Chrismus Marketplace website, shoppinginja.com,” she added.

Mrs. McDonald-Riley told JIS News that the products available for purchase, some of which were showcased at the Christmas in July event, can be viewed by accessing the catalogue published on the website.

“What we have done is to select the persons who have an e-commerce platform. We have also asked those, where they have existing structures to deliver the goods directly for that to be done,” she said.

Mrs. McDonald-Riley noted that those who are unable to make deliveries, can facilitate customer pickup at the Fulfilment Centres located at Devon House in Kingston; Island Village in Ocho Rios; Golf View Hotel in Mandeville and Pier One in Montego Bay. The facilities will be open for four days from December 17 to 20.

Style Jamaica will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook @tefJamaica from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 16 and 17.