Drop-In Centres for the Homeless to be Completed in St. Thomas and Trelawny

Story Highlights The Government has allocated some $28 million in the 2019/20 fiscal year to complete construction of two drop-in centres for homeless persons in the parishes of St. Thomas and Trelawny.

The money has been set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Under the Assistance to Homeless (Street Project), which is being implemented by the Local Government and Community Development Ministry, the drop-in centres will be used to assess, feed, treat, counsel and otherwise care for these people.

The Government has allocated some $28 million in the 2019/20 fiscal year to complete construction of two drop-in centres for homeless persons in the parishes of St. Thomas and Trelawny.

The money has been set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Under the Assistance to Homeless (Street Project), which is being implemented by the Local Government and Community Development Ministry, the drop-in centres will be used to assess, feed, treat, counsel and otherwise care for these people.

The project, which has been extended from March 2019 to March 2021, is aimed at providing drop-in facilities in all parishes where they are non-existent.

Achievements under the project, to date, have resulted in the construction of four drop-in centres.