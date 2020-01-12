Dr. Tufton Satisfied with Progress of Cornwall Regional Hospital Rehabilitation

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says he is satisfied with the progress of work to rehabilitate the main building of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St. James.

The works include renovation of the roof, which was done at cost of approximately $100 million, and the installation of new ventilation systems which has been completed, as well as gutting on and the removal of debris from several floors, now underway.

Dr. Tufton, who visited the Type ‘A’ facility on Friday (January 10), told journalists that “we are also doing the work on the grounds for the new [children’s] hospital”.

“So it’s a very active site, as you can see, [and] I am convinced that when this is all over, it is going to be a model facility for all of Jamaica and, indeed, for the Caribbean and beyond,” he added.

The Minister also met with consultants, unit heads and staff of the hospital to get an update on the extent of healthcare service delivery being provided amidst the project’s execution, as well as related challenges being experienced and concerns arising.

Based on their feedback and his observations, Dr. Tufton, lauded the staff for displaying the level of professionalism resulting in high quality client service delivery being maintained.

He urges residents of western Jamaica who use the institution to continue to exercise patience, and to utilize the alternative arrangements that have been made to delivery services.

Dr. Tufton said the institution is always open to provide the best healthcare possible and assured that “this is going to be a much better facility when it is over” as “[there will be] more beds, more specialization, [and] more technical services”.

While acknowledging that “it is going to take a while” for the project to be completed, he, nonetheless said “we are making progress” and encourages the public to “give us some time”, in this regard.