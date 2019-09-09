Dr. Tufton Joins Vector Control Workers on Streets of May Pen

Story Highlights Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, took to the streets of May Pen on Thursday (Sept. 5), to encourage market vendors, business owners and the general public to do their part in ridding their surroundings of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and other viruses.

The Minster was joined by a team of 30 vector control workers on the walk, which started at the premises of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, through the May Pen Market, into the town centre, and culminating at the clock.

The team handed out flyers with information on how to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in the home and business place, spoke with citizens and placed mosquito larvicide in containers of water.

Dr. Tufton reminded persons that the Aedes aegypti mosquito lives in homes, schools, workplaces and anywhere people gather for long periods of time.

He noted that containers, such as used tyres, should be properly discarded, and water in flower pots and vases changed regularly.

The exercise in May Pen was part of the Ministry’s enhanced vector control programme launched on July 1, which is aimed at reducing mosquito breeding sites and mosquito infestation in communities.

Cadine McLeod Davis, who has been a temporary vector control worker since 2016, told JIS News that during this period of heightened awareness, the workers visit at least 35 premises daily.

“August to September are the months when the awareness is built up and we inspect schools, empty lots, parking lots, garages, churches and all other public spaces as well as homes,” she said.

“People are generally receptive but they love it when the Minister comes,” she noted.

Enhanced vector control is also being carried out in the towns of Black River, St. Elizabeth; and Mandeville, Manchester under the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).